MEMPHIS — Michael Detroit, executive producer of Playhouse on the Square, recently announced that the theater company has significantly reduced ticket prices for Season 55, running now through July 14, 2024, at Playhouse on the Square, The Circuit Playhouse and NewWorks@TheWorks at TheatreWorks@TheSquare. Tickets are now set at $25, from previous prices of up to $50.
“For more than 50 years, part of our mission guides us to make sure that no one is ever turned away from enjoying or participating in any of Circuit Playhouse, Inc.’s programming,” Detroit commented.
“This important step we now take, drastically reducing our most expensive tickets by 50 percent, will help us to continue to remove financial barriers, increase accessibility to our professional programming to all in the mid-south, and create pathways whereby all in our community can attend, enjoy, and participate in the arts – an integral part of making our community a better place to live, work, and thrive.”
As an added incentive, those who become subscribers before Sept. 1 will receive a $20 discount on any subscription package.
To purchase tickets at the new price or to secure a discounted subscription package, patrons can visit the website www. playhouseonthesquare.org or call 901-726-4656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.