MEMPHIS — Michael Detroit, executive producer of Playhouse on the Square, recently announced that the theater company has significantly reduced ticket prices for Season 55, running now through July 14, 2024, at Playhouse on the Square, The Circuit Playhouse and NewWorks@TheWorks at TheatreWorks@TheSquare. Tickets are now set at $25, from previous prices of up to $50.

“For more than 50 years, part of our mission guides us to make sure that no one is ever turned away from enjoying or participating in any of Circuit Playhouse, Inc.’s programming,” Detroit commented.