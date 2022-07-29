Playhouse on the Square to celebrate Elvis

Brad Birkedahl and his Big Band will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St. in Memphis as part of the Playhouse on the Square celebration of Elvis Tribute Week.

 Courtesy of Brad Birkedahl

MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square will host a week of special Elvis Tribute Week events beginning Aug. 10 and continuing until Aug. 17, including a special tribute concert Aug. 10, featuring Brad Birkedahl and his Big Band.

Playhouse on the Square shares a unique history with Elvis. According to information provided by the theater group, The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St., one of the organization’s main performance venues, was once The Memphian Theatre, a small movie house built in the 1930s by the Lightman family, owners of Malco Theaters.