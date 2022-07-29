Playhouse on the Square to celebrate Elvis

MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square will host a week of special Elvis Tribute Week events beginning Aug. 10 and continuing until Aug. 17, including a special tribute concert Aug. 10, featuring Brad Birkedahl and his Big Band.
Playhouse on the Square shares a unique history with Elvis. According to information provided by the theater group, The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St., one of the organization’s main performance venues, was once The Memphian Theatre, a small movie house built in the 1930s by the Lightman family, owners of Malco Theaters.
The Memphian was known to be Elvis’ favorite movie theater. Presley would buy out the theater at night and hold midnight screenings of his favorite movies for himself and his friends.
Playhouse on the Square purchased The Memphian in the 1980s and converted the space into a live theatre facility, renaming it The Circuit Playhouse.
The organization will offer its Memphian Theatre Elvis Storytelling Tour daily, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday starting Aug. 10 and Monday-Wednesday the week of Aug. 15.
Tours last 20-30 minutes and are $5 per person or $15 per person with a souvenir T-shirt. Group rates are available upon request.
To make tour reservations or for additional information, contact Marcus Cox, director of community relations at 901-937-6496 or marcus @playhouseonthesquare.org.
The Brad Birkedahl and his Big Band concert will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Circuit Playhouse and will celebrate the Elvis catalog with three decades of music. Tickets are $25 and online available at tickets.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at 901-726-4656.
