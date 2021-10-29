MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square will offer a series of holiday entertainment entitled Welcome to Show Row.
The productions will begin with “Little Shop of Horrors” from Nov. 11-Dec. 22 at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St.
The musical, written by Howard Ashman with music and lyrics by Alan Menken, follows the story of Seymour, a lovelorn flower shop employee, who discovers a new plant and hopes to use it to attract the attention of the love of his life, Audrey.
Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8 p.m. curtain. Sunday matinees will have a 2 p.m. curtain. A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for Nov. 18.
“The Toymaker’s Apprentice” by Martin McGeachy will be the second installment in the series. The children’s play features a competition between two youngsters determined to become the next toymaker’s apprentice.
The production will be staged Nov. 11-Dec. 22, at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St.
Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with a 7 p.m. curtain. Saturday and Sunday matinées will have 2 p.m. curtains. A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for Nov. 25.
“To All A Good Night: A Holiday Cabaret” conceived and directed by Lar’Juanette Williams will run Nov. 26-Dec. 22, also at The Circuit Playhouse.
This third installment of the series is a partnership with the Memphis Black Arts Alliance and features the songs and talents of black artists and their contributions to holiday music.
It will feature a variety of mid-south talent.
To All a Good Night will run Thursday and Friday nights at 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday nights at 7 p.m. A pay-what-you-can performance is set for Dec. 2.
Playhouse on the Square is seating at 32 percent of its capacity and following local COVID-19 mitigation protocols, as suggested by the Shelby County Health Department.
For tickets, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org or call call the box office at 901-726-4656.
Special opening weekend pricing for each production will be $27.
