POCAHONTAS — On May 13, fifth-grade students at M.D. Williams Intermediate School in Pocahontas graduated from the DARE program. The 10-week program teaches students to resist drugs and violence.
DARE instructors were officers Catherine Young and Terry Tribble, and Det. Trason Johnson of the Pocahontas Police Department. Student award winners were Alexa Thielemier, Emily Manning, Gracie Ozburn, Akira Harris, Jack McGinnis and Memphis Bazzell.
Special guests at the graduation included Mayor Keith Sutton, Police Chief David Edington and DARE board officer Isabella Jansen.
Students ended the celebration with a field trip and picnic at the Pocahontas City Park.
