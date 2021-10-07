POINSETT COUNTY — The 45th Annual Arkansas Rice Festival is set for Saturday in downtown Weiner. The festival, celebrating Arkansas rice farming and the harvest, is held annually the second weekend in October in conjunction with National Rice Promotion Month.
Events kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5k race. Signup for the race begins at 7 a.m. The Rice Festival Parade will begin at 11 a.m. At noon the Rice Tasting Lunch at Catholic Hall will begin. It will continue until 2 p.m.
The Weiner dog race will also begin at noon, and the first-ever Weiner eating contest will be at 4 p.m., both at the contest stage.
Musical highlights will include the Vikki McGee Band at 6 p.m. and Paul Thorn Band at 8 p.m. on the main stage; and Cory Jackson at 2 p.m. and Marybeth Byrd at 3 p.m. on stage 2.
There will also be a free carnival, car show and art exhibit.
For a full schedule of events visit www.arkansasricefestival.com.
The 9 a.m. Duck Festival Parade will usher in the 38th Annual Wild Duck Festival at the Trumann Recreation Complex, 16179 Pecan Grove Road. Admission to the festival is free.
The midway will open at 9:30 a.m, with vendor booths, bounce houses, rides and pony rides.
The Wild Duck Festival Senior Softball Tournament kicks off at 10 a.m.
A duck calling contest sponsored by the St. Francis Lake Association will begin at 1 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Sign-up will be available at the organization booth on the midway until 12:30 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee.
The Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health will be offering free Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the event from 9:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for those ages 18 years and older.
For more details about the festival visit www.trumann chamber.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.