JONESBORO — BancorpSouth Bank, a division of Cadence Bank, has announced that Michael Polk has been hired as president for the Jonesboro market.
In his new role, Polk will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s local operations, as well as its local community involvement and business development efforts.
Polk has 35 years of experience in the banking industry and has worked in a variety of roles throughout his career.
He has lived and worked in the Jonesboro community for 15 years.
“We were looking for a leader in the Jonesboro banking market with local experience and relationships,” Chris Locke, BancorpSouth president-North Central Arkansas Division said in the press release. “Michael is a perfect fit for us because he has been in the market for several years, has long-standing relationships and is active in the community. I’m excited to work with him.”
Polk earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in business administration from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Active in his local community, Polk serves as treasurer for Hispanic Community Services Inc., advisory board member for NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation and chairman of the Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board’s Youth Council.
