Popes establish family A-State fund endowment

In honor of their entire family, Randall and Jeanette Pope recently established the Pope Family A-State Fund Endowment. Pictured (from left) are Randall and Jeanette Pope and Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — In honor of their entire family, Randall and Jeanette Pope recently established the Pope Family A-State Fund Endowment, bringing the lifetime giving commitment to over $1 million, most of which benefits students at Arkansas State University through scholarships.

According to the press release, the Pope Family Fund will create scholarships for students studying in agricultural business or early childhood education degree programs close to the hearts of Randall, an agricultural business graduate of A-State, and Jeanette, who was an education major.