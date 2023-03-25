Popovich Comedy Pet Theater coming to The Forum

JONESBORO — Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, a family-oriented blend of the comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich and the talents of his furry co-stars, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at The Forum Theater, 115 E Monroe Ave. More than 25 pets, each one rescued from an animal shelter, are included in the show.
A press release from the Foundation of Arts states that Popovich has produced and starred in a feature film now available for purchase. “Popovich and the Voice of the Fabled American West” has already won several awards including Audience Choice Award at the Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles, and the International Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
