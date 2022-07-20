LITTLE ROCK — Funded by donations and Entergy shareholders, The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance for elderly and disabled customers, who are typically on a fixed income and therefore more greatly impacted by utility costs.
Customer contributions to the program are tax-deductible and matched by Entergy shareholders up to $1 million annually, and employee contributions are matched dollar-for-dollar with no cap, doubling the impact.
According to a press release, the program received donations of $581,928 in 2021, which in turn helped more than 1,200 senior citizens and customers with disabilities keep their lights on.
“Our focus on helping the most vulnerable is rooted in the reality of the communities we serve, because 25-percent of the three million residential customers across all Entergy service areas live in poverty,” Liz Brister, manager of low-income customer initiatives and financial assistance said.
For more than 20 years, partner agencies have helped Entergy identify and distribute The Power to Care funding to customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
In 2021, The Power to Care provided $3.1 million in assistance to more than 9,000 customers across the company’s four-state territory.
“Our commitment to our customers in need will never waver,” Brister said, “and 100-percent of the donations go directly to support the program. Because no one should have to choose between food or medicine or electricity, we will continue to partner with local agencies to provide opportunities for customers to access resources to pay their bills and gain financial comfort.”
Donations can be made to the program online at www.entergy.com/care/or through the MyEntergy app.
