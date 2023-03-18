POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will host an Archaeology Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Participants can join staff and archaeologists from the Jamie C. Brandon Center to explore an archaeological excavation and visit the historic town of Powhatan to see how archaeology comes to life. Visitors will also have an opportunity to explore historical documents in the nearby archives at Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives and participate in living history to bring the town to life.
