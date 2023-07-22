POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25 will host two needlecraft workshops in August. Both classes require registration as space is limited for each class, and both have registration fees.
A sewing workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. Participants will learn basic sewing techniques such as basic stitches, how to read a pattern, how to plan a sewing project, and about the history of sewing. They will leave with their own sewing kit. The registration fee is $25.
