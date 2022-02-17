Prater Band to play for Bluegrass Monday

PARAGOULD — The Kevin Prater Band will perform traditional bluegrass and a variety of acoustic music at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould.
The concert is the next in the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series, a nonprofit presentation of KASU-FM held on the fourth Monday night of each month.
Prater is from the southeastern Kentucky town of Belcher and has a more than four-decade career of performing what he calls “pure Kentucky bluegrass” music. He started his first band when he was only 10 years old and has played in various nationally-touring groups, including 12 years with the Grammy-nominated James King Band.
Prater formed the Kevin Prater Band in 2009, creating a quintet dedicated to playing traditional bluegrass and gospel music along with some classic country music and vintage rock and roll.
Prater plays mandolin, and his band members include guitarist Gary Isenhour, fiddler Mallory Hindman, bassist Jacob Northern and banjo and dobro player Jake Burrows.
Multiple band members sing and the group is known for their tight vocal harmonies and their energetic stage shows.
Admission is $10 per person, payable in cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone ages 18 and younger will be admitted free.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www. kasu.org/tickets. All seating is general admission.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served.
All ticket proceeds go to the musicians, compensating them for their performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.