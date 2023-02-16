JONESBORO — The federal holiday, George Washington’s Birthday – more commonly called Presidents Day – is Monday and most cities and counties in Northeast Arkansas will be closed in observance.
Counties reporting closings are Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp.
Cities included Jonesboro, Paragould, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Marked Tree, Trumann, Newport, Manila, Pocahontas, Wynne, Hardy, Corning and Piggott.
Only city offices in Osceola reported being open that day.
Both state offices, like the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration and federal offices, like the U.S. Postal Service and federal courts, will also be closed.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be open.
Because the holiday falls on a Monday, there will be few changes in residential garbage pickup.
Of the cities reporting changes, Jonesboro will collect both the Monday trash route and the third Monday recycling route on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s routes. Any items not collected Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday. The cities of Manila and Pocahontas will also collect Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes on Tuesday.
In Harrisburg and Newport, Monday’s residential garbage will be collected Tuesday, while Tuesday’s will be collected Wednesday.
