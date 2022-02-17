JONESBORO — The federal holiday, Washington’s Birthday, more commonly called Presidents Day, will be observed Monday.
Most city and county offices in The Sun coverage area will be closed, including the cities of Jonesboro, Paragould, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Marked Tree, Trumann, Newport, Pocahontas, Corning, Piggott, Wynne, Hardy and Manila, along with Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties.
City offices in Osceola will remain open.
In most of the cities closing there will be no change to residential trash collection.
Those cities reporting changes include Jonesboro which will run the Monday and Tuesday trash routes on Tuesday with Tuesday’s route being completed on Wednesday along with Wednesday’s route. However, the third Monday recycling route in Jonesboro will be moved to the fourth Monday, Feb. 28.
In Harrisburg and Newport, the Monday residential garbage routes will be run Tuesday and the Tuesday routes will run Wednesday.
In Manila and Pocahontas, both Monday’s and Tuesday’s sanitation routes will run Tuesday.
As both a state and federal holiday, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the federal court and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will remain open.
