BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has announced that Karagon Prestidge has been promoted to a mortgage originator for the organization’s home lending division. Prestidge joined the bank in 2019 and has previously served as a teller and as a secondary mortgage loan assistant and processor.
As a mortgage originator, Prestidge will serve residential mortgage and refinancing customers in Craighead and surrounding counties.
“I am so eager and excited for this new journey in my career,” Prestidge said in the press release. “I look forward to serving the people in my community by helping individuals obtain homeownership, and I will strive to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible.”
Prestidge earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arkansas State University. She is currently a member of Junior Auxiliary, the Jonesboro Young Professionals Network, and the Arkansas Mortgage Bankers Association, as well as a participant in the loaned executive program through United Way of Northeast Arkansas
Jennifer Scarbrough, senior vice president, secondary mortgage said, “Karagon’s background and experience will serve her well in her new role. We are thrilled to see her take this next step, and trust in her to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our current and future clients.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net.
