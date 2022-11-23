LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is financially rewarding primary care clinics participating in three programs that encourage innovation in patient care.
These programs provide financial resources to encourage primary care clinics to test ideas that advance patient care, improve outcomes and reduce low-value care.
For meeting performance goals, 327 participating clinics, representing 1,537 healthcare providers will share in more than $4.8 million being awarded by Arkansas Blue Cross. Each clinic met or exceeded its 2021 clinical quality and utilization measure targets.
Area clinics included Bradley Bibb, M.D., PLLC in Ash Flat, Bono and Marked Tree; Access Medical Clinic in Black Rock; Family Medicine Associates, Great River Pediatric Clinic and Great River Physician Services, all in Blytheville; Bono Family Medical Clinic and Therapy Services; Cave City Medical Clinic; Internal Medicine Diagnostics and Midway Medical Clinic, both in Cherokee Village; Harrisburg Family Medical Clinic and Two Sisters Family Medical, both in Harrisburg; AHEC Family Practice, First Care, NEA Baptist Clinic, St. Bernards Clinics Inc., St. Bernards Medical Senior Health Clinic, Apache Drive Children’s Clinic, Children’s Clinic, Family Physicians of Jonesboro, PLLC, and Kion Pediatrics, all in Jonesboro; Buffalo Island Medical Clinic in Leachville; Wagner Medical Clinic in Manila; Buffalo Island Family Medical Clinic in Monette; Unity Health Physician Group and Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic, both in Newport; St. Bernards First Care and Willis Clinic, both in Osceola; Family Practice Clinic, First Choice Healthcare, Inc., Burchfield Family Medicine, PLLC, Child and Adolescent Medical Clinic, Harris Family Medicine, PLLC, Paragould Doctors Clinic and Paragould Pediatrics, all in Paragould; Pocahontas Medical Clinic, PA; St. Bernards First Care in Trumann; Lawrence County Family Clinic in Walnut Ridge; and Wynne Physicians Clinic, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.