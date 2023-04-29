CHEROKEE VILLAGE — As part of the Spring River Gem and Mineral Club’s “Only in Arkansas” mini-series, Dr. Dan Littlefield, co-founder and director of the Sequoyah National Research Center in Little Rock will present “A Close-Up View of a Cherokee Family, 1811-2010” during the club’s next meeting at 10 a.m. Friday in the Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Road, in Cherokee Village.
The program is taken from SNRC archives: The James T. and Sallie Frazier Collection, which consists of documents and other items related to the descendants of Sallie Frazier’s great-grandfather, Gideon Morgan, a Cherokee entrepreneur, a Cherokee national government official and an early Oklahoma political figure.
