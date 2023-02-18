JONESBORO — A Prom Dress Pop-Up and Bake Sale hosted by the Westside High School Children’s Volunteer Club, student council and EAST program will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Westside High School Library.
This is the second year for the event which is free for anyone to shop.
This is a consignment event, and dress prices will vary. Anyone can consign or donate a prom dress, shoes or accessories. There is a $10 entry fee to place merchandise in the sale. Dress drop off is from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday- Friday by appointment.
All proceeds from the sale will go to Buy a Bed, Give a Bed, a program sponsored by Gamble Home, to provide mattresses to local foster families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.