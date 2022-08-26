BENTONVILLE — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, has announced a series of public talks plus other live and virtual programs featuring prominent American leaders in connection with the exhibition We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.
Former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice; David M. Rubenstein, philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group; and musician Yo-Yo Ma are among those who will present in-person programs at the museum.
A rare, original print of the U.S. Constitution – there are just 11 known in the world – and original prints of other founding and historical documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, the proposed Bill of Rights and the Emancipation Proclamation will be on view alongside works by influential historical and contemporary artists.
A series of Constitution Weekend programs will include talks, performances, art making and gallery conversations. Programs scheduled include:
Civic Commons: Sept. 16, 3-7 p.m. and Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – A common room in the museum’s Garrison Lobby will allow the community free access to non-partisan civic organizations serving the state of Arkansas such as Arkansas United, Legal Aid of Arkansas, Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas, Arkansas Alliance for Disability Advocacy, and others.
Short Talks, Big Ideas: Radical Notions of Democracy: Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. – A ticketed event, TV host and comedian Adam Conover will present a group of featured thinkers shaping contemporary civic conversations during an evening of fast-paced talks and performances centering multiple perspectives about the relevancy of the Constitution.
The Art of the Constitution: Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – A free event, throughout the day, community members, experts, artists and educators will hold short talks in the museum galleries using art to explore themes of freedom, justice and civic engagement. Public radio station KUAF will curate a line-up of performances on Walker Landing and the museum studios will be open for all-ages art making.
Ticketed events, which include the Public Talks series, are $12 for members and $15 for the general public.
Public Talks schedule
Artists as Changemakers, Oct. 2, 2-3 p.m. – David M. Rubenstein will converse with contemporary artists, Luis Garza and Bethany Collins, whose creative practices both celebrate and challenge the ideas that shape our nation.
Condoleezza Rice, Oct. 18, 5-6 p.m. – The 66th U.S. Secretary of State will discuss how we create and sustain democracy through hard work, persistence, strong institutions and dedicated citizens.
An Evening with Carrie Mae Weems and Yo-Yo Ma, Nov. 10, 7-8 p.m. – The artists will participate in a conversation centered on artists and their civic duties.
Veteran’s Day Conversation: Defending Our Constitution, Nov. 11, 6-7 p.m. – In honor of Veteran’s Day, Little Rock-native Wesley Clark, retired U.S. Army general and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, will be joined in a special conversation with Rick Waddell, retired Lt. Gen. in the United States Army Reserve and former assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Commander Susan Kilrain, NASA astronaut, distinguished navy test pilot and aerospace engineer.
Hillary Clinton, Nov. 30, 5-6 p.m. – The former Secretary of State joins Dr. Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, in a conversation about how our nation’s founding documents continue to shape our lives, with a special focus on Arkansas and the South.
Chef Nico Albert and Professor Gerald Torres, Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. – A conversation centered on the relationship between the Constitution, tribal law and Indigenous heritage, with a close look at the use of Indigenous land and resources through a lens of environmental justice, equity and cultural histories.
The museum will also mount free virtual talks and resources. In September, it will also launch a microsite with a full virtual exhibition tour and curriculum resources for teachers.
For tickets, more information and details on these programs, visit www. CrystalBridges.org.
