BENTONVILLE — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, has announced a series of public talks plus other live and virtual programs featuring prominent American leaders in connection with the exhibition We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.

Former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice; David M. Rubenstein, philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group; and musician Yo-Yo Ma are among those who will present in-person programs at the museum.