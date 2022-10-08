LITTLE ROCK — This September, the National Park Service added five historic properties in Arkansas to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official list of historically significant properties worthy of preservation.
Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a national program that aims to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archaeological resources.
“We are delighted that these properties have been added to the National Register,” Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said of the announcement.
The NPS manages the National Register of Historic Places as the official list of the nation’s historic properties considered worthy of preservation. In Arkansas, the National Register is administered by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage.
Properties added to the list are:
Standard Oil Company Oil Station Garage Building, 202 W. Vine St., Paragould, Greene County.
Jonesboro, Lake City and Eastern Railroad Steam Locomotive 34 and Associated Rolling Stock, southwest of the junction of Arkanssa158 and Park Avenue, Victoria, Mississippi County.
Standard Oil Co. Oil Station Pumphouse, 505 E. Washington St., Camden, Ouachita County.
Leslie and Anamiece Carmichael House, 712 Randall Drive, Searcy, White County.
Department of Labor Employment Security Division Office, 501 W. Arch Ave., Searcy, White County.
