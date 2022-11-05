JONESBORO — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.
People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions.
Appointments can be booked now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, all who come to give through Nov. 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Nov. 15 include:
Tuesday – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Families, Inc., 1815 Pleasant Grove Road, Jonesboro and 1-6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd.
Wednesday – 7:30-11:30 a.m., City Water and Light, 105 W. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Westside High School, 1630 Arkansas 91 North, Jonesboro; and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Walnut Ridge High School, 508 E. Free St.
Thursday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Corning High School, 500 Bobcat Lane and 1-6 p.m., University Heights School of Medical Arts, 3901 Aggie Road, Jonesboro.
Friday – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Newport High School, 406 Wilkerson St.
Nov. 14 – 1:3-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
Nov. 15 – 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
