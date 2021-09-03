JONESBORO — The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation recently announced that Kim Provost has been named executive director.
In her new role, Provost will oversee the six programs of the foundation, spearhead fundraising efforts with key stakeholders, as well as assist with Duck Classic.
A graduate of Arkansas State University, Provost served as director of fundraising and events for the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation for the past 16 years.
Under her direction, the Duck Classic has grown from a $20,000 event to raising well over $600,000 annually.
“As a Jonesboro native, Kim is an extraordinary asset to her hometown and the surrounding region. As part of the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation, she has worked tirelessly to ensure vital care and services are available free of charge for those in need,” said Sam Lynd, CEO of NEA Baptist. “Kim has the experience, skills and enthusiasm to step in and lead the way as we work to continue to meet the needs of our neighbors, congregations, family and friends.”
Provost has also participated in Craighead County Community Foundation Board of Directors, Association of Fundraising Professionals, American Advertising Federation of Northeast Arkansas, and is a life member of Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro.
