LITTLE ROCK — A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Federal fiscal years 2021-24 is now available for public comment.
The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was apportioned to the State of Arkansas for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI).
These funds will be utilized to strategically deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability.
The public is invited to review and comment on the contents of this proposed STIP amendment by April 30. The amendment may also be reviewed at the ArDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse.
For more information, or to request a copy of this proposed amendment by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at 501-569-2262.
All comments regarding this proposed STIP amendment should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock 72203.
