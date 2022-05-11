POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College President Dr. Martin Eggensperger has announced that a public presentation from each of the three finalists for the Law Enforcement Training Academy Director position has been scheduled for Wednesday in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus. After each presentation, there will be a question and answer session with the audience.
Northwest Field Services Division Supervisor Derrick Threadgill with the Little Rock Police Department, will speak at 8 a.m.
In addition to graduating from the Little Rock Police Department’s Training Academy, Threadgill graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Law Enforcement Training Center. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Arts in Business Organizational Security Management from Webster University.
Threadgill is also a certified law enforcement instructor through the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. Threadgill also serves on the Arkansas Sex Offender Assessment Committee.
Director of Operations for Blytheville School District Brandon Harper will give his presentation at noon.
Harper’s responsibilities with the school district include management of various department personnel involved with the daily operation of the district: safety and security, facilities maintenance, transportation, and food services.
In addition, he is responsible for department budgets, capital improvements, fleet management and regulatory compliance.
Harper has been in law enforcement for approximately 30 years, working as a patrol officer, criminal investigator, state trooper, narcotics investigator, front line supervisor, and chief of police. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education from the University of Arkansas. He is currently enrolled in the educational leadership program at Arkansas State University.
Jared Bassham, a law enforcement instructor at BRTC, will speak at 3 p.m. Bassham has been employed at the BRTC Law Enforcement Training Academy for 16 years. Prior to that, he worked at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office as a criminal investigator.
Bassham has a bachelor’s degree in social science and a master’s in history, both from Arkansas State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.