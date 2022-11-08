JONESBORO — Friday is Veterans Day and most city and county offices will be closed in observance with some cities altering their sanitation routes because of the closing.
County offices to be closed include those in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp.
City closings include Jonesboro, Paragould, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Marked Tree, Trumann, Newport, Manila, Pocahontas, Hardy, Wynne, Corning and Piggott. City offices in Osceola will be open.
In Jonesboro, Friday’s garbage will be picked up the following Monday. Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will run Tuesday with some of Tuesday’s route caring over to Wednesday with Wednesday’s route. For recycling, the second Friday route will be run Monday.
In Walnut Ridge, Paragould, Manila, Pocahontas and Wynne, both Friday’s and Monday’s routes will run Monday.
The city of Newport will collect both Thursday’s and Friday’s garbage routes on Thursday.
There will be no changes in the cities of Marked Tree, Hoxie, Harrisburg and Trumann, or in those cities serviced by Shelton Sanitation or Waste Connections.
Because it is both a state and federal holiday, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, U.S. Postal Service and federal court will be closed.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.