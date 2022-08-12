Quilt guilds to host conference in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME — Hill ‘N Hollow Quilters Guild of Mountain Home and Country Quilters Quilt Guild of Salem are co-hosting the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Quilt Congress, Sew Happy to Bee in the Ozarks. This annual event will be held Oct. 14-15 in the Educational Building at the Baxter County Fairgrounds in Mountain Home. The registration Deadline is Sept. 15.
The $40 registration fee includes the 5 to 9 p.m. Friday program and activities, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday lectures, demonstrations, vendors, silent auction, and lunch.
Workshop fees are extra. The Friday evening activities only are open to the public for a $5 admission at the door.
The conference will feature workshops and lectures by Candyce Grisham of iCandy Fiber Art and Kelly Young of My Quilt Infatuation.
Grisham, a Missouri native, has taught quilting for more than 20 years. According to the announcement, her works have a “traditional with a twist” quality, as she relies on inspirations from generations gone by, and puts a contemporary feel to her designs.
Her quilts and fiber art pieces have been juried into shows with Missouri Fiber Artists, the American Quilter’s Society in Kentucky and the International Quilt Association in Houston, Texas, as well as many local and regional shows and displays.
“Modern Dresden” is the title of her Friday workshop, and her Saturday lecture and trunk show is “Dresden Reimagined.” Both are based on her recent book “Dresden Reimagined.”
Young is a Louisiana native presently living in Germantown, Tenn. She is the author of “Scrappy Improv Quilting” and “Stash Statement.” She has traveled to teach her techniques to groups all over the country.
Kelly’s quilts and patterns have been featured in several national and digital magazines, including “Modern Quilts Unlimited,” “Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks,” “Quilt-It Today,” “Modern by the Yard,” and “Make Modern.”
Her Friday workshop is entitled “Using Scraps to Explore Color and Texture,” and her Saturday lecture and trunk show is entitled “Make Your Scraps Work.”
Members of the Hill ‘N Hollow Quilters Guild will also conduct workshops Friday during the event.
Ann Wilson, president of the guild, is a Laura Heine Certified Instructor and will teach Laura Heine’s Featherweight Collage pattern. Enrollment is $65 for the six-hour program, including a kit and lunch. No sewing machine is required.
Guild member Diana Arikan will teach The Ornament Girl’s basic star pattern. The class fee of $33 including a kit. No sewing machine is required.
Guild member Ginger Alexander will offer a 4-hour workshop, entitled “It’s An Adventure,” an unusual way to look at a scrap quilt with a pattern that has a more modern flair. The fee is $25.
