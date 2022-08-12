Quilt guilds to host conference in Mountain Home

Hill ‘N Hollow Quilters Guild President Ann Wilson (from left), along with guild members Diana Arikan and Ginger Alexander, will conduct quilting workshops on Oct. 14 during the Northwest Arkansas Quilt Congress to be held Oct. 14-15 in Mountain Home.

 Submitted photo

MOUNTAIN HOME — Hill ‘N Hollow Quilters Guild of Mountain Home and Country Quilters Quilt Guild of Salem are co-hosting the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Quilt Congress, Sew Happy to Bee in the Ozarks. This annual event will be held Oct. 14-15 in the Educational Building at the Baxter County Fairgrounds in Mountain Home. The registration Deadline is Sept. 15.

The $40 registration fee includes the 5 to 9 p.m. Friday program and activities, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday lectures, demonstrations, vendors, silent auction, and lunch.