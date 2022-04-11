PARAGOULD — Joshua Rainwater of Paragould has accepted the Spring 2022 Paragould Site Student Scholarship at Black River Technical College.
Rainwater is currently seeking the Associate of Arts in General Studies from BRTC.
He is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
BRTC Paragould educators, staff and community members collectively donate to this scholarship to support local students struggling for financial support, to help with their education.
This Paragould scholarship is available for all Paragould-site traditional and non-traditional students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.