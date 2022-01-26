POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the names of students graduating on its campuses during the fall 2021 semester. Many of these students received multiple degrees and certifications.
Pocahontas graduates earning associate degrees included Madison Akins, Morgan Baker, Chelsea Barnett, Shannon Barnett, Madisyn Boshears, Clark Chastain, Katherine Cole, Hannah Cox, Markis Dunham, Jaden Edington, Julie Freeman, Andrea Jansen, James Jones, Angela Milligan, Christopher Mitchell, Kassidy Neidecker, Derek Phelps, Monica Segraves, Brooke Spurlock, Samantha Treanor and Daija Williford.
Pocahontas students earning certifications only included Makayla Anderson, Sarah Bates, Gracelyn Bruner, Emma Conrey, Gracie Conway, Ethan Davis, Joshua Deatherage, Courtney Ervin, Emily Floyd, Jill French, Ashten Graves, Carter Green, Jessica Jansen, Bobbi Lee, Jason Miller, Hannah Mitchell, Kayla Nosser, Kelcey L. Pearson, Isabella Pogue, Hannah Raines, Kimberly Riddle, Caira Searies, Terri Selvidge, Carley Smith, Nicholas Sutfin, Seth Throesch, Elizabeth Tribble, Sydney White and Teara Widner.
Students in other parts of Randolph County receiving associate degrees included Jimmy Looney and Alicia Martin, both of Biggers; Richelle Lhamon and Angela Morris, both of Maynard; Caitlin Adams and Faith Moorman, both of Reyno; and Emma Cline of Warm Springs.
Those receiving certifications only were Jennifer Armstrong, Adaline Gosha, Curby Keeling and Autumn Terry, all of Maynard; Lindsay Tarantino and Zachary Vowell, both of Reyno; and Michael Elledge of Warm Springs.
