Rare plant identified in Sharp County

Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto) pictured at Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County.

 Theo Witsell / Submitted photo

LITTLE ROCK — According to the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, a new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas.

The discovery of Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto) was recently published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.