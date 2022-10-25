RAVENDEN SPRINGS — Ravenden Springs Mayor John Cochran will be hosting a meet and greet event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Elm Street in Ravenden Springs.
The public is invited.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 71F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:12 am
RAVENDEN SPRINGS — Ravenden Springs Mayor John Cochran will be hosting a meet and greet event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Elm Street in Ravenden Springs.
The public is invited.
There will be live music and free hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be served until 3 p.m.
The mayor will present his plans to continue improving Ravenden Springs and gather thoughts and feedback from residents on what is needed and how to accomplish these goals.
The event will end at 5 p.m. to allow residents to attend the Yadkin Church Restoration Fish Fry fundraiser.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.