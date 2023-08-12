PIGGOTT — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, 1021 W. Cherry St., in Piggott, will host the Hemingway in Venice reading retreat Oct. 6-7 at the museum.
According to the retreat brochure, Ernest Hemingway was wounded near Venice, Italy, on July 8, 1918, while serving as an ambulance driver in World War I. During the late 1940s, he fell in love with the city he had defended in his youth – and with a young Venetian, Adriana Ivancich.
This retreat will use books, film, and a new photo exhibit to explore the city that enchanted Hemingway.
The retreat is limited to 18 participants. Registration is $160 by Sept. 22 and there will be a $25 late registration fee after that date. Refunds will be available until Sept. 29.
Upon registration, participants will read three books, “Across the River and Into the Trees” by Hemingway, “The City of Falling Angels” by John Berendt and “Autumn in Venice: Ernest Hemingway and His Last Muse” by Andrea di Robilant. The books are available for an additional $40 total from the museum.
The retreat will open the evening of Oct. 6 with snacks and a screening of “Summertime” from 7 to 10.
Coffee and pastries will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Oct 7. Discussion of “Across the River and into the Trees” is set for 9 to 11 a.m. The group will break for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
In the afternoon, a discussion of “City of Falling Angels” will be from noon to 2 and of “Autumn in Venice” from 2:30 to 4:30 with an afternoon snack break from 2 to 2:30. Discussions will be led by experts in the field.
The closing event will be a Venice-themed cocktail party at Sugar Creek Country Club, 1154 Country Club Road in Piggott. The party will feature a photo exhibit on Hemingway in Venice, as well as a book signing by Robert K. Elder, author of “Hemingway in Comics.” Tickets for the cocktail party only are available through the museum for $40.
The exhibit “Hemingway in Comics” will be available at the Arkansas State University Museum starting Sept. 1. It will be free to the public during normal museum hours.
Payment for the retreat and the books, if purchased through the museum, may be mailed to: Hemingway-Pfeiffer Reading Retreat, 1913 Museum Row, Piggott 72454. Checks and money orders should be made payable to HPMEC Reading Retreat.
For additional information, contact Shannon Williams, director of the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum by phone at 870-598-1637 or email shwilliams@astate.edu.
