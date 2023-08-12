PIGGOTT — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, 1021 W. Cherry St., in Piggott, will host the Hemingway in Venice reading retreat Oct. 6-7 at the museum.

According to the retreat brochure, Ernest Hemingway was wounded near Venice, Italy, on July 8, 1918, while serving as an ambulance driver in World War I. During the late 1940s, he fell in love with the city he had defended in his youth – and with a young Venetian, Adriana Ivancich.