The public is invited to join long-time staff member Gina Bowman at a retirement reception in her honor, 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Arkansas State University Administration Building, 2105 Aggie Road.
Bowman is director of media relations in the Office of Marketing and Communications. Previously, she served many years as sports information director in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.
She is capping a 46-year A-State career, which she began in 1976. An A-State alumna, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.