LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has announced more than $3.6 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants awarded to projects within 25 counties across the state. The grants are divided into two categories: Matching Grants and Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park Grants.
Locations in Northeast Arkansas receiving Matching Grants for 2022 were:
Brookland, $225,000 to develop two new parks, Smith Street and East Ridge, with pavilions, park amenities, play areas, walking trails, basketball facilities, and access.
Cave City, $75,834.13 to construct a new playground with accessibility and fencing at Cave City Park.
Those receiving FUN Park Grants included:
Peach Orchard, $75,000 to construct a pavilion, install picnic tables and replace existing outdated playground equipment at Peach Orchard Park.
Sidney, $75,000 to replace play equipment, improve access and install benches, grills and impact surfacing at Sidney Park.
Swifton, $75,000 to install new play equipment, benches and access improvements at Swifton City Park.
Tuckerman, $75,000 to replace outdated playground equipment and associated fall-zone material, and to provide barrier-free parking and access to the playground, restroom and pavilion at Tuckerman City Park.
