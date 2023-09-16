JONESBORO — The American Red Cross, Volunteer A-State and Arkansas State University’s Alpha Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi are teaming up for their annual Fall Blood Drive planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20-21 in Centennial Hall of the Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road.

Community residents are invited to join A-State students, faculty and alumni by rolling up their sleeves to help save a life. This fall’s blood drive hopes to collect at least 100 blood donations each day.