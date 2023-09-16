JONESBORO — The American Red Cross, Volunteer A-State and Arkansas State University’s Alpha Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi are teaming up for their annual Fall Blood Drive planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20-21 in Centennial Hall of the Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road.
Community residents are invited to join A-State students, faculty and alumni by rolling up their sleeves to help save a life. This fall’s blood drive hopes to collect at least 100 blood donations each day.
According to the Red Cross, there is currently a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.
“The partnership with ASU on this drive has always been successful,” Jerrica Fox Lane, Red Cross blood services account manager said. “In the midst of a critical blood shortage, we hope the support we always receive from this community is even more evident in this drive to help us overcome our short supply.”
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors. Appointments to donate can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give will receive a $20 Amazon gift card, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation information online.
Other upcoming blood drives are scheduled for:
Monday – 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, 188 N. Third Ave., Piggott and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2900 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola.
Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Black River Technical College, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, Pocahontas and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
Friday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blytheville Greyhound Bus Station, 106 N. Fifth St.
Sept. 26 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
Sept. 27 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the American Red Cross Jonesboro, 2416 S. Madison St. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St.
Sept. 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road.
