JONESBORO — The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood in July.
According to a Red Cross press release, the organization saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.
In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12 percent fewer blood donations than needed, the announcement stated, one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.
Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddleboard, kayak, and a $500 gift card for accessories.
Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Monday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
Tuesday – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 1500 Justice Drive, Harrisburg; 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St., and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
Wednesday – noon-5 p.m., St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Washington Ave, Jonesboro.
Friday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Arkansas Elite Realty, 2532 Alexander Drive, Suite B, Jonesboro, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wynne High School, 800 E. Jackson Ave.
July 18 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
July 19 – 12:30-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road, Paragould.
July 20 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
July 21 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 912 W. Drew Ave., Monette and First Baptist Church, 1502 S. Main St., Leachville.
July 25 – 11 a.m.-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2900 West Keiser Ave., Osceola.
Jonesboro
July 28-29 – noon-5 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd.
July 29 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart Drive.
Aug. 1 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 North, Newport; 1-5 p.m., Church of Christ, 101 Craftsbury Lane, Bono; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 404 West Main St., Paragould.
Aug. 2 – 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
Aug. 3 – 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., CrossRidge Community Hospital, 310 South Falls Blvd., Wynne and 1-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Jonesboro, 301 E. Highland Drive.
Aug. 4 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 U.S. 62, Pocahontas.
Aug. 5 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1910 Scenic Drive, Jonesboro.
