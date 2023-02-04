JONESBORO — Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely.
As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, are needed daily to meet demand.
In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email and will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla. Details are available at redcrossblood.org/heart.
Appointments to donate can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming area blood drives:
Monday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 912 W. Drew Ave., Monette, or First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Paragould.
Tuesday – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cave City High School, 711 N. Main St.
Thursday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 U.S. 62, Pocahontas.
Feb. 13 – 1-5 p.m., A.L. Hutson Memorial Center, 1765 U.S. 62/412, Hardy.
