JONESBORO — In celebration of American Red Cross Month, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma during the month will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and automatically be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. There will be five winners.
Upcoming area blood drives include:
Thursday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riverside High School, 2007 Arkansas 18, Lake City.
Friday – Noon-3 p.m., Rivercrest High School JROTC, 1700 Arkansas 14 West, Wilson.
March 21 – 12:30-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road, Paragould.
March 28 – 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
March 29 – 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Hillcrest High School, 146 S. Main St., Strawberry.
March 30 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Blytheville High School, 600 N. 10th St. and noon-4 p.m., Maynard High School, 74 Campus Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.