JONESBORO — The Red Cross is offering a Red Cross T-shirt for donors who come to give April 1-18.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. To donate blood, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment. Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a rapidpass available online.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
April 1 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Black River Technical College, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, Pocahontas.
April 4 – 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Valley View Church of Christ, 4500 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro.
April 6 – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Walnut Ridge High School, 508 E. Free St.
April 7 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Great River Medical Center Leaders Save Lives, 1520 N. Division St., Blytheville; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road; and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 U.S. 62, Pocahontas.
April 8 – 1 to 5 p.m., Southwest Church of Christ, 1601 James St., Jonesboro.
April 9 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro.
April 13 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hoxie High School, 602 W. Hartigan St.
April 14 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Corning High School, 500 Bobcat Lane and noon to 5 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
April 15 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greene County Baptist Association, 2501 Linwood Drive, Paragould
April 18 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piggott High School, 533 E. Main St.
