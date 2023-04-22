JONESBORO — April is National Minority Health Month, a time to raise awareness about health disparities that affect diverse populations.
The American Red Cross reminds donors that having a diverse blood supply is one way to ensure all patients have ongoing access to compatible blood transfusions.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming area blood drives:
Tuesday – 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Drive, and 1 to 5 p.m., Ruddle Road Church of God, 1400 Ruddle Road, Blytheville.
Wednesday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Island Central High School, 803 Drew Ave., Monette.
Thursday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
Friday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Piggott High School, 533 E. Main St., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pocahontas Community Center, 300 Geneva Drive.
