JONESBORO — The Red Cross continues to see a decline in blood donations. Donors are needed in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank-you, all who come to give in August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three winners.
Donors in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Upcoming area blood drives include:
Monday – 1 to 5 p.m., A.L. Huston Memorial Center, 1765 U.S. 62/412, Hardy.
Thursday – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Great River Medical Center, 1520 N. Division St., Blytheville.
Friday – noon to 5 p.m., Southwest Church of Christ, 1601 James St., Jonesboro.
Aug. 15 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arkansas Highway Department, 2510 W. Kingshighway, Paragould, and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 188 N. Third Ave., Piggott.
Aug. 16 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Families, Inc., 1815 Pleasant Grove Road, Jonesboro.
Aug. 18 – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Gosnell Elementary School, 600 Arkansas 181 and 1 to 6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 Bridges Ave., Wynne.
Aug. 23 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Drive.
Aug. 24 – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Walnut Ridge High School, 508 E. Free St.
Aug. 25 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
