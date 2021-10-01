JONESBORO — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
All those who donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s sandwich or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Appointments can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood drives include:
Monday – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozarka College, 64 College Drive, Ash Flat and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St., Osceola.
Wednesday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hoxie High School, 305 S.W. Alice St.
Thursday – 1-5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Walnut St., Walnut Ridge and 1:30-5:30 p.m., A.L. Huston Memorial Center, 1765 U.S. 62/412, Hardy.
Oct. 14 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 715 W. Walnut St., Blytheville and 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 E. Bridges Ave., Wynne.
Oct. 15 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Armorel High School, 7 S. Main St. and 1-5 p.m., Cross Points Baptist Church, 201 W. North End Ave., Paragould.
