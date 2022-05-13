JONESBORO — When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross states that the organization sees a decline in donors.
In thanks for helping boost the blood supply, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will automatically be entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper.
Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
May 24 – 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road, Paragould.
May 25 – 1 to 5 p.m., Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St.
June 1 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 North, Newport.
June 2 – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 U.S. 62, Pocahontas.
June 3 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., City of Paragould, 3307 Reynolds Park Road; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road; and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart Drive.
June 9 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, Paragould; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Great River Medical Center, 1520 N. Division St., Blytheville; and noon to 5 p.m., Harvest Baptist Church, 4100 Linwood Drive, Paragould.
June 10 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 201 S. Memorial Drive, Walnut Ridge.
