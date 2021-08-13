JONESBORO — The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help with on-the-ground disasters and blood donors to help maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer, Missouri and Arkansas Chapter Region said in a press release.
“This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters, helping with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks.
Medical professional volunteers are especially needed in the shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure.
Those interested in helping should visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.