JONESBORO — The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.
Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.
In thanks, all who come to give by May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Those who come at any time during the month will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle including two tickets to the game, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming area blood drives include:
Monday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Paragould.
Tuesday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
Wednesday – 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Tuckerman High School, 300 N. Dowell Ave.
Friday – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Greene County Tech Junior High, 5201 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
May 15 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 188 N. Third Ave., Piggott, and 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2900 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola.
May 16 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Black River Child Development Center, 1407 Patrick Drive, Pocahontas and 1:30-5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 310 N. Second St., Paragould.
May 17 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riverside High School, 2007 Arkansas 18, Lake City, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
May 19 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro, and Manila High School, 600 Olympia Ave.
May 21 – 1 -5 p.m., Woods Chapel General Baptist Church, 175 Arkansas 230, Brookland.
May 22 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
May 23 – 12:30-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road, Paragould.
May 25 – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 North, Newport.
May 30 – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Families, Inc., 1815 Pleasant Grove Road, Jonesboro, and 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
May 31 – 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro, and 1-5 p.m., Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.