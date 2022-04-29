JONESBORO — The American Red Cross and Suburban Propane are offering potential donors who come in by May 19 a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight plus they will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Appointments for blood drives can be made by using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Monday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Paragould.
Tuesday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 310 N. Second St., Paragould.
Wednesday – 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Island Central High School, 803 Drew Ave., Monette; and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., CrossRidge Community Hospital, 310 S. Falls Blvd., Wynne.
Thursday – 12:30-5:30 p.m., Hillcrest Church of Christ, 7208 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
Friday – 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Armorel High School, 7 S. Main St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Greene County Tech Junior High, 5201 W. Kingshighway, Paragould; and 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
May 9 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Arkansas State University, 2105 Aggie Road, Jonesboro; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
May 10 – 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Blytheville High School, 600 N. 10th St.; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
May 18 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riverside High School, 2007 Arkansas 18, Lake City; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
May 19 – 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wynne High School, 800 E. Jackson Ave.; and 1-5 p.m., A.L. Huston Memorial Center, 1765 U.S. 62/412, Hardy.
