JONESBORO — This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona by giving blood.
National Blood Donor Month is a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care.
As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.
In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1-31, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations, and a $500 gift card for expenses.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming area blood drives:
Monday – 11 a.m.-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2900 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola;12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 188 N. Third Ave., Piggott; 1:30-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
Tuesday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riverside High School, 2007 Arkansas 18, Lake City; 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Black River Technical College, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, Pocahontas; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 North, Newport; noon-4 p.m., Williams Baptist University, 22 McClellan Drive, Walnut Ridge; 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
Wednesday – 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Westside High School, 1630 Arkansas 91 North, Jonesboro.
Jan. 24 – 12:30-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road, Paragould.
Jan. 26 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., Hillcrest Church of Christ, 7208 West Kingshighway, Paragould; 1:30-5:30 p.m., Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St.
Jan. 27 – 11 a.m.-4 p.m., LTC Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building, 1921 Aggie Road, Jonesboro.
Jan. 30 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bono Family Medical, 101 Craftsbury Ave.
