JONESBORO — According to an announcement by the American Red Cross, a concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the blood supply. The organization collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May.
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.
In thanks for taking the time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma throughout June will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice and be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at redcrossblood.org/june.
Donations can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www. redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming area blood drives include:
June 17 – 8 a.m. to noon., St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
June 20 – 1 to 5 p.m., Ruddle Road Church of God, 1400 Ruddle Road, Blytheville.
June 21 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
June 23 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bono Family Medical, 9146 U.S. 63 North, Bono.
June 26 – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 18847 Arkansas 18, Monette.
June 27 – 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Drive; 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 701 W. Third St., Corning and First Baptist Church, 1502 S. Main St., Leachville.
June 28 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2416 S. Madison S., Jonesboro.
June 29 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
June 30 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 201 S. Memorial Drive, Walnut Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.