JONESBORO — According to an announcement by the American Red Cross, a concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the blood supply. The organization collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.