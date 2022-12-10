JONESBORO — As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross is asking donors to set aside time to give blood.
Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country. These factors include travel seasonal illness and weather.
It’s important for donors – especially type O blood donors and platelet donors – to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year.
Appointments may be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, or calling 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank-you, all who come to give blood Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming area blood drives:
Friday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro.
Dec. 21 – 1 to 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Jonesboro, 301 E. Highland Drive.
Dec. 22 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Great River Medical Center, 1520 N. Division St., Blytheville.
Dec. 23 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Southwest Church of Christ, 1601 James St., Jonesboro.
Dec. 27 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Drive; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
Dec. 29 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St Bernards Medical Center, 225 East Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
Dec. 30 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
Jan. 3 – 1-5 p.m., Ruddle Road Church of God, 1400 Ruddle Road, Blytheville.
Jan. 4 – noon-4 p.m., Ritter Communications, 2400 Ritter Drive, Jonesboro.
Jan. 5— noon-5 p.m., Arkansas Elite Realty, 2532 Alexander Drive, Suite B, Jonesboro and Harvest Baptist Church, 4100 Linwood Drive, Paragould.
