JONESBORO — April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood throughout the year.
This month, the Red Cross and “Peanuts” are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.
As a thank-you, all who come to give through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts T-shirt featuring Snoopy as Joe Cool.
Those who come to give through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif., including flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and those giving platelets are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care. To schedule a donation, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives are:
Today – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the Arkansas State University Pavilion, 2605 A St., Jonesboro.
Tuesday – 11 a.m.-4 p.m., LTC Frederick C. Turner, Jr. Military Science Building at A-State, 1921 Aggie Road, Jonesboro.
Thursday – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Great River Medical Center, 1520 N. Division St., Blytheville; and 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 E. Bridges Ave., Wynne.
Friday – Noon-5 p.m., Southwest Church of Christ, 1601 James St., Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.