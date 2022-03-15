JONESBORO — For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation.
Those who come to give blood or platelets in March will get a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Thursday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Riverside High School, 2007 Arkansas 18 in Lake City and at Rivercrest High School ROTC, 1700 Arkansas 14 West in Wilson.
Friday – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lawrence Memorial Hospital, 201 S. Memorial Drive in Walnut Ridge.
March 22 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 1500 Justice Drive in Harrisburg; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Walnut St. in Walnut Ridge; and 12:30-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road in Paragould.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. They can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass available on the website or donor app.
With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
